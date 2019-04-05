Business NFIU impounds N10bn suspected criminal funds — Director – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, by the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Unit yesterday, said it had impounded N10 billion suspected criminal funds.

It also stated that all confiscated assets of public officials and senior political office holders would soon be made public. …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2uLQDJY

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top