Chris Ngige, minister of labour, says complying with the demand of labour unions on minimum wage will lead to the sack of many workers.
He said this when the leadership of the United Labour Congress paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Abuja, on Thursday.
The minister said a wage bill of N580 billion is needed to meet labour’s demand on the new wage.
