Politics NHIS Crisis: Reps Summon SGF, CBN – Channels Television

#1
The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating the crisis rocking the National Health Insurance Scheme has resolved to summon the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Central Bank of Nigeria. The House is seeking clarification to transactions with National Health Insurance Scheme. …



Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2JAzxFG

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top