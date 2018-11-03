The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating the crisis rocking the National Health Insurance Scheme has resolved to summon the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Central Bank of Nigeria. The House is seeking clarification to transactions with National Health Insurance Scheme. …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2JAzxFG
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2JAzxFG
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]