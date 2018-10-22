Politics NHIS Workers Protest, Block Entrance Of Office – Channels Television

Workers of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) on Monday blocked the entrance of the office in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The protesters denied the embattled Executive secretary Usman Yusuf, who was suspended entrance into the office. Heavy security personnel were also seen at …



