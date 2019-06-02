Metro NICE ONE!! Newly Inaugurated Zamfara Governor Approves Construction Of Airport As First Project – Naijaloaded

#1
Zamfara state governor, His Excellency Bello Muhammad matawallen maradun has approved the project construction of new airport terminal in gusau capital of zamfara state. This is an achievement to the good people of zamfara, Bello matawalle will take zamfara state to …




Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Icajgx

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top