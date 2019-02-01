Nicki Minaj has released the new video for "Hard White" off her album Queen.
The album which was released in August 2018. Fans should look forward to her tour which has been rescheduled for May 2019 and her act in the animated film …
via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2WyI9Tp
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The album which was released in August 2018. Fans should look forward to her tour which has been rescheduled for May 2019 and her act in the animated film …
via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2WyI9Tp
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]