Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Entertainment Nicki Minaj explains why she doesn’t need a man to be happy – Laila’s Blog

#1
Popular rapper Nicki Minaj has explained why she doesn’t need a man to be happy.

In a sneak peek for the season 16 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the daytime talk show host gets Minaj to talk about her current love life. “Why?” Minaj replies, as …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2PsQSSM

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top