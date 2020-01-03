Nicki Minaj wishes she never gave Meek Mill the attention he had been searching for. The Queen rapper was interviewed by her manager, Irving Azoff, at a Pollstar Live! event at The Beverly Hilton, shortly after her row with Meek. During the conversation, she said she wished she backed away from the …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2UI2EP9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2UI2EP9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[24]