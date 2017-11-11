The Niger Delta Avengers, a military group in southern Nigeria has bowed to pressure, postponing the resumption of hostilities by three months. The group said it won't bomb the country's oil installation for the main time. It had earlier announced the resumption of hostilities after accusing the federal government of insincerity. According to The Nation, some elders and opinion leaders in the Niger Delta region, after various appeals and discussions with the group, have secured an extension of the existing ceasefire by three months to allow the federal government to demonstrate its sincerity.