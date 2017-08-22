A Niger Delta group, the Concerned Militant Leaders (CML), has vowed to disrupt the upcoming governorship elections in Anambra State. The group said it support Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for their agitation for an Igbo nation as well as opposition to the Anambra poll. The group comprises of leaders of several militant groups in the Niger Delta. Leader of the group, ‘General Ben’, in a statement on Tuesday expressed worry about the marginalisation of the South East and South-South regions. “What we demand is that voters should boycott the election. There should be no campaigns or election. “We are going to use the State as an experiment because Federal Government has not told our people why unarmed Biafra agitators were killed by Federal troops. “Whoever that challenges us, should be prepared for us. This is the final warning. We may not deem it necessary to speak on this issue again, unless it becomes inevitable”.