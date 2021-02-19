In Nigeria News today headlines include
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- Niger governor: Kagara students have not been released - The Cable
- Uzodimma can’t rename my varsity: Okorocha blows hot - PM News
- Gbenga Daniel’s defection: Nothing has changed – Ogun politicians – Daily Post Nigeria
- Wike drops bombshell: Many governors are hiding under COVID-19 not to perform - PM News
- My leg may be amputated if not granted bail, Maina tells court - Vanguard Newspaper
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - Niger governor: Kagara students have not been released - The Cable
https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-i-wont-resign-over-abduction-of-kagara-students-says-niger-governor
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - Uzodimma can’t rename my varsity: Okorocha blows hot - PM News
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/02/19/uzodimma-cant-rename-my-varsity-okorocha-blows-hot/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - Gbenga Daniel’s defection: Nothing has changed – Ogun politicians – Daily Post Nigeria
https://dailypost.ng/2021/02/19/gbenga-daniels-defection-nothing-has-changed-ogun-politicians/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - Wike drops bombshell: Many governors are hiding under COVID-19 not to perform - PM News
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/02/18/wike-drops-bombshell-many-governors-are-hiding-under-covid-19-not-to-perform/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - My leg may be amputated if not granted bail, Maina tells court - Vanguard Newspaper
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/02/my-leg-may-be-amputated-if-not-granted-bail-maina-tells-court/
www.nigerianbulletin.com