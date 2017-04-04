One Abubakar, a tea seller in Ngwayanma, in the Kontagora area of Niger State reportedly raped a 12-year old boy simply identified as Aminu to death. PUNCH reports that Abubakar, aka Maishai, abducted the boy from his parents’ house sometime in March, and held him hostage in his apartment. He was alleged to have severally had anal sex with Aminu for two weeks, until the victim fell ill. A resident of the area who spoke anonymously said, “The boy’s parents suddenly discovered that he was missing and asked for his whereabouts from his friends, who denied knowledge of his whereabouts. Afterwards, a case of abduction was reported to the police. That was early March. “A man alerted us two weeks later that he saw Aminu with Maishai (Abubakar). The suspect initially denied that the boy was in his custody. The boy was later found in his apartment in a critical condition. He looked tired and pale. Maishai confessed he had sex with him several times. “The police were called to arrest him and Aminu was rushed to a hospital. He eventually died last week. The parents do not want to talk about the incident for now; they are devastated.” A police source told PUNCH that Abubakar was arraigned in a Kontagora Chief Magistrate’s Court before the boy died, on two counts of abduction and unnatural offences, to which the defendant pleaded guilty. “The unfortunate thing is that he was sentenced to one month’s imprisonment with a fine of N30,000, which is ridiculous. The punishment generated a lot of outcry. But it is not the police’s fault. What the police can do is to appeal the case or file a new charge, now that boy is dead,” he added. The Niger State Police command has however announced that is was reviewing the sentence and re-opening the case.