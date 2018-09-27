Metro Niger to spend N91 million on livestock tracking devise – TODAY.NG

#1
Niger State Government says it will spend N91 million on micro chips to track movements of livestock in order to address the issue of cattle rustling in the state.

Alhaji Zakari Bawa, the state Commissioner of Fishery and Livestock, disclosed this during a press briefing in Minna …



Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2xXgTCj

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top