Nigeria's aviation regulator extends closure of international airspace till October

BREAKING: Nigeria's aviation regulator extends closure of international airspace till October - Businessday NG

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stating that it is extending closure of international airspace until October 15 instead of August 19 as previously stated. A source at NCAA, confirmed this development in a telephone interview with BusinessDay. The...
