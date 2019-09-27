Nigeria’s Co-creation Hub (CcHUB) has announced the acquisition of Kenya’s iHub. This is the first time in Africa that a technology hub is acquiring another.
Arguably two of Africa’s most reputable and impactful technology hubs, CcHUB and iHub...
