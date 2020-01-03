Business Nigeria’s Communications Minister Orders New Sim Card Policy – The Trent

#1
Isa Pantami, the ministry of communication and digital economy has directed the Nigeria Communication Commission, NCC, to revise the policy on sim card registration and usage.

In line with Section 25(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, the minister, Isa Pantami, said the National Identity Number, NIN, will be …

isa pan.JPG

Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/376AgZc

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top