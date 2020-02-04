Laws and Rights Awareness Initiative, a Nigerian nongovernmental organization, filed a lawsuit on February 25 against the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) over regulations granting warrantless access to telecom subscribers’ information, including “call data.”
The suit claims that accessing the information “violates and will likely further violate” …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2Pryg8b
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The suit claims that accessing the information “violates and will likely further violate” …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2Pryg8b
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]