Latest report from the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), has shown that Nigeria’s electronic payment (e-payment) services, recorded transactions worth N56.85 trillion between January and end of September, 2018.
The report, made available to newsmen on Sunday, represented an increase of N16.4 trillion when compared to the N40.45 trillion …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2GYKROg
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The report, made available to newsmen on Sunday, represented an increase of N16.4 trillion when compared to the N40.45 trillion …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2GYKROg
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]