One of Nigeria’s presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu has lamented the multiple exchange rates Nigeria operates.
In an explosive interview with Bloomberg, Moghalu said the multiple exchange rates has created chances for lack of transparency which he said has been one of his major concerns. …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2PRyXoM
Get More Nigeria Political News
In an explosive interview with Bloomberg, Moghalu said the multiple exchange rates has created chances for lack of transparency which he said has been one of his major concerns. …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2PRyXoM
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]