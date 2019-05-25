*Nigeria struggling to raise its economy due to insecurity and a fall in the price of a barrel of oil is.
With public debt already estimated at over $67 billion at the end of 2018, Nigeria’s growth slowed in the first quarter of this year to 2.01% compared to …
Read more via Africanews – http://bit.ly/2YNCQzC
Get more: Nigeria Business News
With public debt already estimated at over $67 billion at the end of 2018, Nigeria’s growth slowed in the first quarter of this year to 2.01% compared to …
Read more via Africanews – http://bit.ly/2YNCQzC
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]