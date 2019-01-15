Metro Nigeria’s EFCC Arrests ‘bishop’ Who Ran A Ponzi Scheme – PageOne.ng

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office has arrested a Bishop and suspected fraudster, Giniko Obi, for allegedly defrauding thousands of people of various sums of money running into millions of naira, in the guise of helping them “fight poverty”. The EFCC said in a statement …



