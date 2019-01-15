Featured Thread #1
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office has arrested a Bishop and suspected fraudster, Giniko Obi, for allegedly defrauding thousands of people of various sums of money running into millions of naira, in the guise of helping them “fight poverty”. The EFCC said in a statement …
Read more via PageOne.ng – http://bit.ly/2FC4PMC
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via PageOne.ng – http://bit.ly/2FC4PMC
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[85]