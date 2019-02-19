Metro Nigeria’s elections: Ooni of Ife speaks on polls, tells INEC, stakeholders what to do – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Ahead of the general elections, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on Monday, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and electoral stakeholders to ensure free, fair and credible polls. Ogunwusi, who is the Co-chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, counselled …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2T489Hh

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[36]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top