The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the country’s external reserves stand at $45 billion as at June 2019.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this while reeling out the policy road map for his five years second term in Abuja on Monday. Mr Emefiele said the …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2YdyMsE
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this while reeling out the policy road map for his five years second term in Abuja on Monday. Mr Emefiele said the …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2YdyMsE
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]