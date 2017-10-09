Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Business Nigeria’s Forex Reserves Hit $32.7Bn, Highest in 2 Years

Discussion in 'Business News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 9, 2017 at 4:34 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves rose 3.12 per cent month-on-month to $32.74 billion by Oct 3, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), had said, indicating a significant growth in the country’s dollar savings.

    The external reserves were at $31.75 billion a month earlier.

    Nigeria’s dollar reserves peaked at the highest in more than two year due to stable global oil price and increase crude production output.

    EmefieleBuhari.JPG

    The forex reserves were up 34.23 per cent from $24.39 billion a year ago.

    Nigeria, Africa’s top economy had suffered currency crisis two years ago in the wake of global fall in prices of oil, pushing the local currency down by more than 30 per cent.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 9, 2017 at 4:34 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Nigeria’s Forex Reserves
    1. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Climb 19-Month High

      RemmyAlex, May 2, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      894
      RemmyAlex
      May 2, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Why CBN Intervention May Worsen Naira Against Dollar – Prof. Ukpong

      RemmyAlex, Apr 10, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      826
      RemmyAlex
      Apr 10, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Hit 2-Week Low Of $30.3Bn

      RemmyAlex, Mar 31, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      662
      RemmyAlex
      Mar 31, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Nigeria's External Reserves Hit $30Bn

      RemmyAlex, Mar 10, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      5,084
      RemmyAlex
      Mar 10, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Nigeria's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rises by $40Million

      RemmyAlex, Apr 8, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,855
      RemmyAlex
      Apr 8, 2016
    6. Lequte
      Business

      Nigeria's Forex Reserves Fall Following CBN's Naira Action

      Lequte, Sep 16, 2015, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      806
      Lequte
      Sep 16, 2015
    7. Lequte
      Business

      Nigeria's Forex Reserves Hit 4-Month Low

      Lequte, Nov 11, 2014, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      744
      Lequte
      Nov 11, 2014

    Comments