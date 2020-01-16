Business Nigeria’s free trade zones could unlock Africa’s digital economy – CityPress

#1
If technology and innovation will change Africa, and there’s no doubt that they will, governance must shift to stimulating opportunity, not stifling it, writes Iyinoluwa Aboyeji.

We are all waking up to the enormous potential of Africa becoming the emerging giant tech hub of the world....

trade free.JPG

Read more via CityPress – https://ift.tt/36Z80bY

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top