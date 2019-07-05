JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Nigeria’s GDP slows to 1.96% — second consecutive decline - The Cable

#1
The nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) declined to 1.94% in the second quarter of 2019.

According to the second-quarter GDP report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the GDP figure is 0.16 percentage points lower than the 2.10% recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

In the report released on Tuesday, the NBS said the 2.01% GDP figure announced in May has been revised to 2.10%.





read more
 
[63]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top