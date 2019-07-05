The nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) declined to 1.94% in the second quarter of 2019.
According to the second-quarter GDP report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the GDP figure is 0.16 percentage points lower than the 2.10% recorded in the first quarter of 2019.
In the report released on Tuesday, the NBS said the 2.01% GDP figure announced in May has been revised to 2.10%.
