World Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande takes over as president UN General Assembly – Vanguard News

#1
Ms Maria Espinosa, the President of the 73rd UN General Assembly, on Monday handed over to Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande, who will lead the 74th session of the assembly in the next one year.

Muhammad-Bande receives the gavel from his predecessor, Espinosa, at the handover ceremony.…

bande.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/31q75i0

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[84]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top