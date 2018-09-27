Nigeria’s telecommunication sector is said to be losing $3 billion yearly to sharp practices.
This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta at the 85th edition of the Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP) currently ongoing in Lagos. Dabatta …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2xTdQep
Get more: Nigeria Business News
This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta at the 85th edition of the Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP) currently ongoing in Lagos. Dabatta …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2xTdQep
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[102]