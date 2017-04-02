A 13-year old junior secondary school student has committed suicide in Damboa, Sokoto state. Sokoto Police Public Relations Officer, El-Mustapha Sani said he was found hanging in front of their house in Damoba. “We have arrested another teenager, 16-year old (names withheld), who was a friend of the deceased," he further said. “The suspect was said to have gone to the family house of the deceased and asked his mother to refund some money the deceased had allegedly stolen from his mother. “The mother of the deceased was said to have refunded N 1,500, which was rejected by the mother of the suspect, alleging that the money was more than that. “The suspect reportedly went to the family house of the deceased on the fateful day and told his mother to come and carry his remains.” The mother of the suspect was now at large, he said, adding that investigation into the matter is still on.