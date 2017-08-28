The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said that Kaduna, Anambra and Kano states have formally declared interest to participate in Open Government Partnership (OGP) to increase openness in governance and also to prevent and detect corruption. The OGP being funded by the MacArthur Foundation is an international multi-stakeholder initiative which brings together government and civil society organisations to ensure that government activities are open and not shrouded in secrecy and mystery. The AGF represented by his Special Adviser Justice Section Reform, Barrister Julie Ibekaku-Nwogu spoke at the training of members of open alliance organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD). “The implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) co-created by the federal government and civil societies has commenced and has led to progress and success in many areas, including open contracting, led by the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP); open budgeting, led by the Ministry of Budget and Planning and Budget Office; and beneficial ownership transparency, led by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) among others,” he said.