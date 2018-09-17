Sports Nigeria @58: Iwobi Sends Message To Fans – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Alex Iwobi sent a message to all the Nigerian Arsenal fans for their Independence Day on Monday. Speaking through the official Arsenal Twitter account, Iwobi wished Nigerian supporters well in their Independence Day celebrations. “Happy Independence Day Nigeria from your boy big 17,” he said. “Well, Nigeria big …


read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2P7AAz3

---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top