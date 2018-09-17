Alex Iwobi sent a message to all the Nigerian Arsenal fans for their Independence Day on Monday. Speaking through the official Arsenal Twitter account, Iwobi wished Nigerian supporters well in their Independence Day celebrations. “Happy Independence Day Nigeria from your boy big 17,” he said. “Well, Nigeria big …
read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2P7AAz3
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2P7AAz3
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited:[0]