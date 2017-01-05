There was an accidental gun discharge at Aso Rock on Wednesday with two people injured, the Punch reports. The incident happened around 2:30 pm at a security checkpoint at the Administrative reception near a clinic. The gun belonged to an operative attached to the presidential villa. The operative was in the process of emptying the weapon before submitting it when it went off. The operative, together with a female worker making her way into the build were injured by the discharged. The woman sustained injuries on her abdomen, back and thigh. She was rushed to the clinic for first aid treatment. She was taken to State House Medical Center, Asokoro for more medical care.