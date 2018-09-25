The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika has disclosed that the national carrier (Nigeria Air) project was not suspended because of lack of investors.
A statement by Mr James Odaudu, Deputy Director, Media and Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, on Tuesday, said the national carrier project had …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2QXRj9i
Get more: Nigeria Business News
A statement by Mr James Odaudu, Deputy Director, Media and Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, on Tuesday, said the national carrier project had …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2QXRj9i
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[89]