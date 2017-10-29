Submit Post Advertise

Nigeria Army Repels Fresh Boko Haram Attack in Yobe

    The Nigeria army has repelled a fresh Boko Haram on Goniri village in Yobe state.

    This is according to Col. Kayode Ogunsanya, the spokesman of 3 Div. with tactical headquarters in Damaturu. He didn't give further details.

    However, a villager revealed that “the insurgents came in from the western flank of the village but were repelled by the soldiers.

    “The soldiers had been on red alert since the attack on Sasawa village last Tuesday, making them battle ready.

    “It did not take long when we heard the soldiers chanting victory songs, indicating that they were successful over the insurgents,” he said. Newsmen report that two attacks were recorded in less than a week after a long period of relative peace enjoyed across the state.
     

