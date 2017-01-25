The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, has announced that it will embark on a nationwide strike on Monday. In a Press Conference, ASUP President, Usman Dutse said all academic and administrative activities at all polytechnics nationwide will be suspended from noon January 30 to February 6, 2017. It is a warning strike. The refusal of FG to implement the NEEDS assessment report of July 2014, which indicates the need to invest N652.6m in addressing the decay in infrastructure of polytechnics, is the reason the union is embarking on a strike.