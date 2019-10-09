The male senior national team, Yellow-Green sent a message to their opponents for the six remaining slots of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s T-20 World Cup Qualifier when they handed Kenya, one of the Africa’s favourites, …
read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2ohBpgu
Get More Nigeria Sports News
read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2ohBpgu
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]