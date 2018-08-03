Nigeria defeated Sierra Leone by 137 runs to dominate African division two of the ICC under 19 World Cup qualifier tournament in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
The opening partnership of 148 runs between Olaleye Elijah and Samuel Mba, gave Nigeria a dream start. The opening batsman struck …
read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2wuH4ji
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The opening partnership of 148 runs between Olaleye Elijah and Samuel Mba, gave Nigeria a dream start. The opening batsman struck …
read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2wuH4ji
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]