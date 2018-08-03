Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Sports Nigeria Beat Sierra Leone To Win ICC U-19 Division 2 Qualifier Tournament – Channels Television

Nigeria defeated Sierra Leone by 137 runs to dominate African division two of the ICC under 19 World Cup qualifier tournament in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The opening partnership of 148 runs between Olaleye Elijah and Samuel Mba, gave Nigeria a dream start. The opening batsman struck …



