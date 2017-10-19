Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Business Nigeria Begins Exportation of Steel

Discussion in 'Business News' started by Lequte, Oct 19, 2017 at 5:46 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The Nigerian steel industry is going through a transformation as African Industries Group, the largest steel manufacturer in the country, has started exporting the product to Morocco, Egypt and Ghana.

    Steel is made from iron ore, limestone and natural gas, and has numerous applications, from tools and machinery, energy, automotive, to building industries.

    According to Raj Gupta, Chairman, African Industries Group, the company has been working aggressively to put Nigeria on the global map of steel producers and exporters.

    He said that the company is currently exporting 200,000 metric tonnes yearly out of its one million metric tonnes per annum production capacity.

    Uche Iwuamadi, the firm’s Group Executive Director, Legal/Corporate Affairs, added that with this move, Nigeria is now shifting from imports-oriented economy to that of an export giant.

    “The beauty of it all is, we started from the African landscape by exporting to Morocco, Egypt and Ghana, which is quite remarkable because countries like Morocco and Egypt can easily bring in some steel but they found Nigerian steel of the highest quality. That is a start. The next thing is to go beyond Africa.”
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Oct 19, 2017 at 5:46 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Nigeria Begins Exportation
    1. RemmyAlex
      Business

      NIPOST To Begin Banking Services

      RemmyAlex, Oct 13, 2017 at 11:39 AM, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      747
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 13, 2017 at 11:39 AM
    2. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Price of Yam Increases by 100% As FG Begins Exportation - DailyTrust

      RemmyAlex, Jul 16, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      2,515
      Samuel Arua
      Aug 6, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Business

      FG Begins Export of Farm Produce From Northern Nigeria to Europe

      RemmyAlex, Oct 28, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,412
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 28, 2016
    4. Lequte
      Business

      Ghana Begins Exportation of Fuel to Nigeria, Other Countries

      Lequte, Oct 7, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      9,796
      Lequte
      Oct 7, 2016
    5. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Plateau to Begin Rice Export in 2017 – Governor Lalong

      RemmyAlex, Sep 9, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      738
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 9, 2016
    6. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Nigeria Begins Exporting Rice From Kebbi State

      RemmyAlex, May 31, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      8,989
      RemmyAlex
      May 31, 2016
    7. Lequte
      Business

      Nigeria to Begin Car Exports to West African Countries – Jalal

      Lequte, Mar 17, 2015, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,305
      Lequte
      Mar 17, 2015

    Comments