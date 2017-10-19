The Nigerian steel industry is going through a transformation as African Industries Group, the largest steel manufacturer in the country, has started exporting the product to Morocco, Egypt and Ghana. Steel is made from iron ore, limestone and natural gas, and has numerous applications, from tools and machinery, energy, automotive, to building industries. According to Raj Gupta, Chairman, African Industries Group, the company has been working aggressively to put Nigeria on the global map of steel producers and exporters. He said that the company is currently exporting 200,000 metric tonnes yearly out of its one million metric tonnes per annum production capacity. Uche Iwuamadi, the firm’s Group Executive Director, Legal/Corporate Affairs, added that with this move, Nigeria is now shifting from imports-oriented economy to that of an export giant. “The beauty of it all is, we started from the African landscape by exporting to Morocco, Egypt and Ghana, which is quite remarkable because countries like Morocco and Egypt can easily bring in some steel but they found Nigerian steel of the highest quality. That is a start. The next thing is to go beyond Africa.”