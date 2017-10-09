The first in a series of trials of more than 6,600 people, accused of being members of militant Islamist group Boko Haram, has opened in Nigeria. The trials are being held in secret by civilian court judges at a military facility in north-central Kainji town. A government source involved in the process told AFP from Kainji that defence and prosecution lawyers arrived early to prepare for the cases. “But from all indications, the whole of today (Monday) will be used for administrative purposes,” he said on condition of anonymity. “It’s just about sorting out the record of the suspects to determine who is going to stand trial today and those who will be tried later. “The trials will be conducted on an individual basis. Of course, where some suspects are accused of committing a particular crime, they will be tried in a group.”