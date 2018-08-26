Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics Nigeria breaches ECOWAS Protocol less than six months to 2019 election – BusinessDay

#1
Less than six months to the 2019 general election, Nigeria stands the risk of breaching the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocol, if President Muhammadu Buhari signs the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill into law.

This is because the Protocol stipulates that no …



Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2wgnTKK

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[87]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top