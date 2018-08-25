Politics Nigeria:Buhari Wishes Saraki and Other Defectors Good Luck in 2019 Poll – Topix News

#1
At a lunch with some APC governors accompanied by some members of the national and state assemblies and commissioners, the president wished the defectors "good luck."

Scores of political office holders and their supporters have changed parties in the past few months in the build up to the …



Read more via Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2MRZsg7

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top