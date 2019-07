Uchechukwu Ogah, ministerial nominee from Abia state, says Nigeria has all it takes to feed the entire world. He said this while responding to questions from senators during the screening of ministerial nominees on Wednesday. President Muhammadu Buhari had submitted a list of 43 ministerial nominees, which was read …Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2M96nRq --Get More Nigeria Political News