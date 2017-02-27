The Oyo/Osun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has announced that it has seized 9000 bags of rice from a warehouse in Ibadan, Oyo state. Tope Ogunkua, Comptroller of the Command said: “A total of 9000 bags of smuggled imported rice with duty paid value of N88,776,000 were impounded and evacuated from a warehouse by the command anti-smuggling team in conjunction with the Federal Operations Unit of Zone A.” One person was arrested during the operation. Asked if the command was right to raid a warehouse and seized items found inside, Ogunkua said what the command did was backed by the law and that the option was sometimes avoided in order to minimise casualty in case of resistance by owners of the goods.