Officials of Nigeria Customs Service in Abuja have intercepted a total of 18 exotic cars. The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hammed Ali, during a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, explained the reasons for the interception of vehicles. He said the reason for the interception of vehicles bothers on non-payment of duties and the purchase of bulletproof cars without a permit from the office of the security adviser. Some of the cars intercepted include two range rovers; one Rolls Royce; four Lexus jeeps; three G-wagon; one Prado jeep and one navigator jeep, among others. See photos: