Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Apr 3, 2018 at 6:12 PM.

    The Nigeria Customs Service has launched the newly introduced additional uniform for its officers. The uniform was showcased by the Deputy Comptroller-Generals (DCG) Tariff and Trade, Isa Talatu Mairo and the national public relations officer, DC Attah Joseph.

    The Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali has been heavily criticized for not wearing the agency's uniform. Some senators expressed concern over Ali’s defiance of the National Assembly by appearing in mufti despite the letter sent to him, specifying that he should appear in uniform.


    Apr 3, 2018 at 6:12 PM
