Politics Nigeria Decides: Gov. El-Rufai mocks Atiku – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has mocked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

DAILY POST was the first to report yesterday that Atiku, who cast his vote alongside his Wife Titi at his home unit at Jada, Adamawa, …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SUrjQw

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top