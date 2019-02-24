The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has mocked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
DAILY POST was the first to report yesterday that Atiku, who cast his vote alongside his Wife Titi at his home unit at Jada, Adamawa, …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SUrjQw
Get More Nigeria Political News
DAILY POST was the first to report yesterday that Atiku, who cast his vote alongside his Wife Titi at his home unit at Jada, Adamawa, …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SUrjQw
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]