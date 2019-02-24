The Presiding Officers (POs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have started announcing results of the presidential and National Assembly elections at polling units across Mopamuro LGA of Kogi State.
Some of the results of the polling units as announced by their presiding officers are as …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2BNm0ba
Get More Nigeria Political News
Some of the results of the polling units as announced by their presiding officers are as …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2BNm0ba
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[122]