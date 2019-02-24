Politics Nigeria decides: PDP defeats APC in Kogi LGA – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Presiding Officers (POs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have started announcing results of the presidential and National Assembly elections at polling units across Mopamuro LGA of Kogi State.

Some of the results of the polling units as announced by their presiding officers are as …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2BNm0ba

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[122]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top