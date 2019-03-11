Politics Nigeria Decides: See States PDP, APC Has Won So Far – Naijaloaded

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday started the announcement of the results of governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections held in the country on Saturday. The results released so far revealed some surprises and upsets across the country. …




Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2TBBKIs

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top