Politics Nigeria decides: What’ll happen if Buhari sacks INEC Chairman, appoint Amina Zakari – Fani-Kayode – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Minister of Aviation, has reacted to the alleged plans by President Muhammad Buhari to suspend the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu and replace him with Buhari’s niece, Amina Zakari.

DAILY POST had reported that the Coalition of United …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2BFnNit

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top