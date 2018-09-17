Sports Nigeria defeats Argentina at Women’s Basketball World Cup – Laila’s Blog

#1
The Nigeria Women’s Basketball team have qualified for the quarter-final of the ongoing FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain after they defeated their counterparts from Argentina 75-70 in their last group game on Tuesday.

D’Tigeress had promised that they would avenge the defeat suffered …



read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Q8aJqJ

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top