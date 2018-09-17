The Nigeria Women’s Basketball team have qualified for the quarter-final of the ongoing FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain after they defeated their counterparts from Argentina 75-70 in their last group game on Tuesday.
D’Tigeress had promised that they would avenge the defeat suffered …
read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Q8aJqJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
D’Tigeress had promised that they would avenge the defeat suffered …
read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Q8aJqJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]